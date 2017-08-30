PICTURES: Chesterfield's Chris Henchliffe remembered at charity event

Chesterfield's Chris Henchliffe has been remembered during a charity fun day.
The event, which was held at the Olde House pub on Loundsley Green Road on Sunday, included a firewalk, shows from strong man Simon Plant and lots of entertainment for all the family. There was also a minute's silence for Mr Henchliffe, who died aged 26 last year. So far, the event has raised £2,600 - with more sponsorship money to come - for the Royal British Legion and Neurocare. Mr Henchliffe's mother, Yvonne, said it was a very special day and thanked everyone involved. Here are a selection of pictures from the day...
