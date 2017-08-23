PICTURES: CCTV appeal after bank card stolen in Chesterfield

Two men used distraction techniques to steal a pensioner’s PIN number and bank card from a cash machine in Chesterfield.

A 66 year-old-man went to use the cash machine inside Lloyds Bank, on Rose Hill, at around 11.10am on Thursday, July 27.

Derbyshire Police would like to speak to this man after a bank card was stolen in Chesterfield

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “It is believed he was watched by a man while entering his PIN number. This man then allegedly approached the victim while at the machine and distracted him, pressing cancel on the ATM and stealing the card as it came out of the machine.

“A second man is thought to have been distracting a woman who had been waiting behind to use the machine.”

The card was then used in a cash machine outside the bank to withdraw cash from the victim’s account.

Police have released CCTV stills of the two men they would like to speak in connection with the incident.

Derbyshire Police would like to speak to this man after a bank card was stolen in Chesterfield

If you have any information which could help please call PC Andy Marshall on 101, quoting reference 17*321711, or click here send him a message.