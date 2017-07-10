PICTURES: Cats die in Chesterfield house blaze

A number of cats are believed to have died after a Chesterfield kitchen went up in flames this afternoon.

Crews from Chesterfield and Staveley were called to the fire on Reservoir Terrace at 3.30pm today.

A fire service spokesman said his crews used six breathing apparatus and multiple hose reel jets to deal with the fire, which is now out.

He added the house was heavily smoke logged and crews were currently in the process of ventilating it.

The incident commander said the occupant of the house - a middle aged woman - is safe.

A number of her cats, however, are believed to have perished in the fire, he added