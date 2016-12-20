PICTURES: Bus destroys two parked cars in Chesterfield

Two parked cars were destroyed and a bus was badly damaged after a serious crash in Chesterfield this afternoon.

The bus was travelling down Coniston Road in Newbold when it somehow collided with the two cars, one a Lexus and the other a Range Rover.

There were three passengers on the bus at the time, one of whom suffered minor injuries, but the cars were unoccupied.

The owner of the Range Rover, who did not want to be named, said: “I heard what I thought sounded like a rubbish van outside.

“Then I look outside and this bus has run in to mine and my dad’s cars.

“I had only just taken my two kids out of the car a few minutes before it happened.

“At least no one was injured but it’s not the best time of year for this kind of thing to happen is it?

“I’ve only just bought the car - cash - and I work in retail so I need it for work.”

At 3.30pm one of the cars had already been taken away and the bus was being loaded onto a recovery vehicle.

