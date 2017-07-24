PICTURES: Bolsover Food and Drink Festival

Thousands of visitors descended on Bolsover at the weekend to enjoy the culinary delights on offer at the fourth Food and Drink Festival.

The town’s streets were lined with with tasty treats as the two-day festival celebrated creators, makers, producers and suppliers from across the region.

Bolsover Food Festival 2017 Liver Cottage Hugh Fearn and Lee Whittingstall

Award-winning writer, cook book author and TV chef Richard Fox also made an appearance in the demonstration kitchen as did Chesterfield amateur cooks Andy Reeves and Raechel Parker - regional winners on Channel 4’s My Kitchen Rules.