PICTURES: Arrest made over Peak District barn fire

An arrest has been made in connection with a fire which ripped through a Peak District barn.

The fire took place at a farm on Friddon Lane in Middleton-by-Youlgrave at 11pm on Sunday, August 6.

Suspected criminal damage at a barn in Middleton by Youlgrave. Photo: Derbyshire Rural Crime Team.

Firefighters from five stations in Derbyshire attended the blaze, spending more than five hours battling the flames.

A 24-year-old woman from Hartington has since been arrested and released pending further investigation.

Officers from the Derbyshire Police’s rural crime team are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who was at the CEX festival that was taking place nearby at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting reference 17000336296.