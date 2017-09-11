PICTURES: 2017 Matlock Bath Illuminations gets underway

The 2017 Matlock Bath illuminations kicked off at the weekend, bringing a riot of light and colour to the area.

The 120th annual event began on Saturday and will now run every Saturday and Sunday until October 28.

An In the Night Garden themed boat. Photos by Jason Chadwick.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a variety of themed models decorated with an array of coloured lights by members of the Matlock Bath Venetian Boat Builders' Association. Models are mounted on rowing boats and paraded on the River Derwent each Saturday night at 7.45pm and 9.15pm and Sunday at 7.30pm.

There are also firework displays every Saturday night, lighting up the skies around Matlock Bath.

For more information, or to book tickets, click here.