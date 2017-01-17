PICTURE SLIDESHOW: Youngsters enjoy Chesterfield Lego day

Families flocked to Chesterfield Museum to enjoy a Lego day at the weekend.

Fans of the much-loved toy built bricks and friendships during Saturday’s event.

Families had plenty of fun at Chesterfield's Lego day on Saturday.

Five Lego facts

1. The Lego name is made from the first two letters of the Danish words Leg Godt, meaning ‘play well’

2. On average, every person on the earth owns 86 Lego bricks

3. To reach the moon you would need to build a column of around 40 billion Lego bricks

4. The first Lego minifigure was produced in 1978. Since then more than four billion have been made – making it the world’s largest population group

5. Each Lego minifigure is exactly four bricks high without a hat