PICTURE: Police seek two women in connection with Matlock Bath theft

This CCTV image shows two women police would like to speak to after candles were stolen from a store in Matlock Bath.

The items were stolen between 1.35pm and 1.50pm on Thursday, May 25 from Masson Mill on Derby Road.

Anyone who recognises the women in the images or has any information about the incident should call PCSO Spencer Nixon on 101, quoting reference number 17*223896.

Alternatively you can send him a message online by visiting the ‘Contact Us’ section of the police website at: www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.