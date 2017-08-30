PICTURE: ‘Large fire’ in Derbyshire outbuilding now out

A ‘large fire’ at an outbuilding in Derbyshire is now out.

Two appliances from Clay Cross were called to the incident on Bridge Street, Pilsley, near Chesterfield, just after 8.30am today. Another applicance from Chesterfield was also later called.

Crews have been damping down at the scene.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said a crew from Clay Cross will be revisiting the scene throughout the day.

Earlier in the day the fire service said that smoke could be seen from some distance away.