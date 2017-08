Have your say

Repairs will have to be carried out after a car crash at Morrisons in Chesterfield.

The incident - which involved a vehicle colliding with a trolley shelter in the car park of the Chatsworth Road store - happened at around 4.45pm on Tuesday.

The scene of the crash.

An eyewitness said the driver of the red car 'lost control' and smashed into the shelter, which has now been cordoned off.

It is not known if anyone was injured.