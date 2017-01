There were delays on the M1 this morning... due to a canoe!

Traffic officers from Highways England attended the M1 southbound J29A-J30 just before 9am to remove the red canoe which was blocking the outside lane.

There was a short hold up of traffic before the item was removed.

A tweet from the Highways England Twitter account said: “#M1 southbound J30 - J29A .... 1 canoe now cleared from outside lane after short hold of traffic .. safe onward journey.”