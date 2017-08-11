PICTURE: BMW smashed up in Chesterfield after ‘hitting lamppost and two vehicles’

Have your say

This picture shows a smashed up car in Chesterfield in the early hours of this morning.

An eyewitness said the driver of the BMW crashed into two other vehicles and hit a lamppost outside The Portland Hotel - a JD Wetherspoon - at West Bars, Chesterfield, at about 12.30am on Friday.

The image appears to show the car in the middle of the road with the front of the vehicle seriously damaged.

Smoke was said to have been coming from the car.

Police attended the scene.

No one is thought to have been injured.

We have asked Derbyshire police for more information.