PICTURE: Blimey! Chesterfield as you've never seen it before...

A Twitter account has posted a picture of Chesterfield - and it looks, erm, rather different to the town we all know and love.
Best Travel - which has more than 40,000 followers on the social networking site and showcases 'must-see locations around the world' - appears to have made a bit of a boo-boo...
So far, the tweet has had 77 retweets and 152 likes.
Replying to it, Matt Page commented: "If you look closely you can just see the Winding Wheel."
Another Twitter user, Laura, said: "Lies, it's much nicer than that."
Polly added: "Chez Vegas at its finest."
Chesterfield certainly doesn't look like that from our office window... Maybe we need to get out and explore it a bit more to find this paradise! ;)
Do you know which location is in the picture?
