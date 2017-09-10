PICTURE: Blaze breaks out at Darley Dale restaurant

A fire at an Indian restaurant in Darley Dale sent a plume of smoke billowing into the air.

Firefighters from Matlock and Bakewell were called to the Shalimar on Dale Road North last night.

The building was evacuated and crews used jets to extinguish the fire.

Nobody was injured and at this stage it has not been confirmed what caused the blaze.

We hope to speak to a representative from the Shalimar later today so we can bring you more information.

Shalimar's website states it is one of the top ten Indian restaurants in the UK, according to TripAdvisor.

Its website adds: "The Shalimar is a traditional and charming Indian restaurant which is perfect for the family, romantic evenings and relaxed business functions.

"We offer spacious dining in a setting that is accompanied by chandeliers, plush carpets, comfy seats and brass statues.

"Our vibrant, welcoming atmosphere will make your dining experience a memorable one."