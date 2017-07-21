PICS: Lorry ploughs into abandoned car on A38 near Ripley

Have your say

A lorry ploughed into an abandoned car on the A38 northbound near Ripley after a motorist left it at the side of the road.

The LGV then collided with barriers at around 4am this morning (Friday, July 21).

A photo of the aftermath of the crash, from the Derbyshire Roads Police Twitter account @DerbyshireRPU

Both lanes northbound were closed until 6.30am so recovery and repairs could take place.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted about the crash: “A38 NB Ripley. Corsa breaks down in live lane driver leaves it without calling Police. LGV collides with it then barriers. Recovery complete.”