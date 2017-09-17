PHOTOS: Police cordon off house in Chesterfield

Police say they are ‘investigating an incident’ at a house in Chesterfield which has been cordoned off.

Two police officers are currently guarding the front door of the property, which is on Chiltern Close off Cuttholme Road in Loundsley Green.

A photo of the scene in Loundsley Green.

An eyewitness said that there had been three ambulances, three police cars and what they said looked like detectives at the house this morning.

A police spokesman confirmed they were investigating an incident and said they would be releasing a full statement later today.

They added that the incident was ‘not ongoing’ and that there was nothing for the public to worry about.