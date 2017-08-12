Petition launched to improve safety at canal where Derbyshire man died

A petition has been launched to improve safety at a canal where two young men - including one from Derbyshire - have been found dead in as many years.

Alex Wilson's body was pulled from the water at Victoria Quays in Sheffield city centre last week, two days after the 19-year-old who lived near the Northern General Hospital went missing on a night out.

Adam Miles, 20, from Killamarsh, died in the same canal after vanishing following a Christmas party held at the nearby Hilton Hotel in 2015.

The latest tragedy prompted calls for safety improvements at the site, which some people said should have been carried out a long time ago.

Hannah Padmore has now started a petition on Sheffield Council's website calling action before more lives are lost.

The petition says the existing bollards, linked by chains, are 'not fit for purpose' and should be improved or replaced with railings.

It also suggests installing ladders covered with illuminous paint along the quayside to give anyone falling into the water a better chance of getting out safely.

Ms Padmore, 22, from Sheffield, said: "It doesn't seem right that that two people have died when those deaths might have been avoided if the area was safer.

"Any response from the council will help so we know what can be done to make the area safer or at least to raise awareness of the danger."

