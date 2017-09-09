‘People who take their own lives aren’t choosing death’

Ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day and to reinforce the Derbyshire Times’ You’re Not Alone campaign, we look at the work of Derwent Rural Counselling Service, partner of the service Talking Mental Health Derbyshire, who are working with people to cope with the pressures of life.

Derbyshire has a suicide rate which is roughly comparable to the rest of the UK – but this has risen drastically as the county used to have a lower suicide rate than the national average.