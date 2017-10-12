Pellet gun shot into Shirebrook restaurant

Police are appealing for information after an restaurant in Shirebrook was targeted by someone operating an air gun.

Pellets were fired through a restaurant door of The Two Flags restaurant on Market Street at around 4.50pm on Sunday, October 1.

A pellet hit a wall which was damaged.

One person had been sat in the restaurant at the time but no one was injured.

If so, please call PC Robbie Hague from Derbyshire Constabulary, on 101, quoting reference 17*422134, or send him a message online on www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.