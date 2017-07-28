Part of major Chesterfield road to remain closed overnight into next week

The eastbound carriageway of the A617 Hasland by-pass near Chesterfield has now fully re-opened following improvement work - but work continues on the westbound carriageway.

It means traffic travelling away from Chesterfield toward Junction 29 of the M1 is no longer affected by on-going work to surface dress the road, re-line it and improve lighting.

The westbound carriageway, toward Chesterfield, will remain closed between 7pm-5am each night while work to re-paint lines and replace road studs is completed. The closures are expected to continue until Thursday.

Reduced speed limits which had been in place have now been removed and the usual 70mph speed limit has resumed on both carriageways.

The road has been closed intermittently overnight and at weekends since July 10 for surface dressing and to upgrade street lights.

Surface dressing seals the road to prevent water getting in and cracks and potholes forming. The work can only be carried out in the summer as the warmer weather is needed to help the chippings bind to the tar.