Parking crackdown near Derbyshire beauty spot

Further tickets have been issued to vehicles parked illegally on the road between Grindleford and Longshaw close to Padley Gorge.

It’s as officers from the Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team continue to target concerns about parking on the stretch of the B6521 at Nether Padley, which has solid white lines running down the centre.

A number of warnings have been issued by the team about the issue, and several more tickets have been issued to motorists recently including on Sunday, August 13 and Saturday, August 5.

It is illegal to park in places where there is a solid white line as it forces drivers onto the other side of the road to pass stationary vehicles where it is unsafe.

PCSO Anthony Boswell of the Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “While this is a long standing issue, we find that the problem does become worse during the nicer weather as more visitors come to enjoy the beauty spot.

“Despite our warnings and advice, people are continuing to park in this area and so tickets have been issued by officers. We hope this action will be a reminder to drivers to park legally, safely and considerately. “

He added: “There are some legal spaces further along the road, although they do get taken quickly, and there are a number of pay and display car parks nearby.

“Please make use of the alternative parking available rather than making the road unsafe for others and running the risk of getting a ticket.”

To contact the Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team call 101, or send them a message through the My Local Police pages by clicking here.

You can also follow them on Twitter: @HathersageSNT