Park petition hits 8,000 mark

A plan for the former American Adventure site is set to be submitted within months – but campaigner Declan Salmon wants to see plans to bring back the popular park.

Determined Declan set up an online petition more than a year ago to raise support for the return of the park, and it has this month hit 8,000 signatures.

The 19-year-old said he was ‘blown away’ by the number of people backing the bid.

He plans to present the petition to Amber Valley Borough Council this month for consideration.

He said: “I have had a lot of supportive feedback from people saying they want their kids to experience the place as they did. I just loved everything about it and so many people want it back it’s unreal – Derbyshire really needs something like this. We just nee someone to help us achieve it.”

The teen took a trip to the derelict site near Shipley earlier this year – the first time since its closure, and it was a far cry from his childhood memories.

“It felt very eerie and empty – not at all like the fond memories I had of visiting the loud and busy adventure park full of fun and families when I was younger. It would be such a shame to not see the return of the park, but if this petition doesn’t help to bring it back, then I would suggest a country park. It would be nice for the area, and would help preserve some of the countryside.

“My honest opinion is that it would be pretty ridiculous and pointless to use the site for housing. There is a beautiful lake, which should serve as a focal point – the lake could cause flooding chaos to a housing development.”

But much to Declan’s dismay, the plans approved for 300 homes on the site mean it could be as soon as 2018 that the old amusement park is replaced with the Shipley Lakeside development.

The council confirmed that plans for developing the site were set to be submitted within months. In July 2015, it was reported that proposals to build up to 307 homes and business, leisure and retail units at the site had been unanimously approved by Amber Valley Borough Council.

Now the authority has said ‘things are still moving forward’, and the agents for the site intend on submitting an application in either late summer or early autumn.”

The latest proposal was the third time Waystone Developments had presented planning documents to the council to develop the plot. The two previous proposals were thrown out. The development of the 112-acre plot could include a hotel, pub or restaurant, health centre and a retirement village.

n To sign the petition, visit www.change.org/p/derbyshirecounty-council-rebuild-andreopen-the-american-adventure-theme-park.