Parish council voices concerns over unfinished Chesterfield estate

A parish council has hit out at two local authorities and a development company over an unfinished estate in Chesterfield.

As previously reported, residents living on Dunsil Close and Chesterfield Road in Arkwright Town claim Oakleigh Homes 'cleared off' and left the area with incomplete roads, pavements and landscaping.

In a statement, Sutton-cum-Duckmanton Parish Council said: "The parish council is fully supportive of the residents at Arkwright Town who are affected by the incomplete housing developments.

"We have been talking, and writing, to both North East Derbyshire District Council and Derbyshire County Council for over three years in order to try and get some progress on the outstanding issues which are of concern to residents. Other outstanding work includes landscaping on the frontage of the second development which faces on to the A632 and a replacement bus shelter on Hardwick Drive. The shelter was promised as the original one had to be removed in order to allow road access to the development.

"It is not just the developer who has let the residents down but also the district and county councils which have both failed to ensure the satisfactory completion of these two housing developments. The district council is responsible for the work from a planning perspective and the county council in respect of all highways-related issues."

The district council had a week to respond to our requests for a comment - but failed to do so.

A county council spokesman said: "We have been trying to work with the developer for quite some time on this matter with the aim of securing an adoption agreement but we will only adopt a street under the terms of that agreement, which will be once the work is completed to our satisfaction.

"We remain open to the possibility of future adoption of the estate street but this will require commitment and cooperation from the developer and we cannot force them to enter into an adoption agreement."

Lee Burgin, managing director of Oakleigh Homes, has told the Derbyshire Times: "We're committed to finishing the work.

"We will get it done - even if it has to come out of our own funds.

"We're aiming to have the work completed by the end of this year."

As previously reported, residents in Scarcliffe have also criticised Oakleigh Homes for 'major' faults at their properties.

Mr Burgin said he was 'committed' to resolving these issues and added that the NHBC, a warranty provider, would also be able to carry out the repairs.