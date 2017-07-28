Owner of new Walton micro pub has high hopes it will be a success

The owner of a new micro pub in Walton has high hopes it will be a success and become a big part of the community.

The Walton Dam Nation, based in a former takeaway unit at the Walton shops complex on Breckland Way, opened for the first time on Wednesday, July 26.

Stephen Eyre welcomes his first two customers on the opening day of his new micro pub in Walton

Owner, Stephen Eyre, 60, said the idea for the business came after he noticed the rising popularity of micro pubs.

“I noticed one or two springing up and as I live near the shops in Walton and Walton does not have a pub I thought I would give it a whirl,” Mr Eyre said.

So far the pub has had a positive reaction, with last Wednesday and Thursday both busy.

But it was not all positive to start with during the planning process as some residents raised concerns about anti-social behaviour, noise and litter. A petition with more than 160 signatures was also lodged.

Stephen Eyre on the opening day of his new micro pub in Walton

Mr said: “I think in an area where it has not had a pub before some people made stuff up like it would result in fighting and stabbings.

“Virtually 99.9 per cent of the comments have been positive so far, with people saying they like the atmosphere and the pub.

“I am hoping it will fit in with the area and become a community asset.

Mr Eyre said he now plans to get some local art work inside and to confirm the opening hours in the near future.

“I want to thank everybody for making it a success,” Mr Eyre added.

Visit www.waltonmicropubs.co.uk.