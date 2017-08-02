Overflowing litter bins causing ‘unpleasant’ stench in Chesterfield

Have your say

Overflowing litter bins are causing a ‘very unpleasant’ smell in Chesterfield, a couple say.

Mark and Gillian Evans told the Derbyshire Times the problem in Holme Hall, Chesterfield, is particularly bad when the weather is hot, with ‘warm dog faeces’ causing a horrendous stench.

Cheviot Way.

Mr Evans, 54, of Boulton Close, Home Hall, said: “We have noticed it for a while now around Chesterfield.

“It is getting rather bad because of the warm weather. If you imagine the smell of warm dog faeces - it is not very pleasant.”

He added: “I think the onus is on the council to do something about it.

“The bins are being emptied - just not often enough.

“I don’t know if it is because of cutbacks or what. The photos say it all.”

Councillor Chris Ludlow, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing said: “We take complaints from our residents very seriously.

“The litter bins in the Holme Hall area are usually emptied once per week.

“They were last emptied last Thursday and our staff carried out an inspection on Monday when they found they were around half full.”

Coun Ludlow added: “Unfortunately, we expect the litter bins and dog bins to smell in the summer months – this will happen with any amount of rubbish in it.”