COMMENT: Thank you for your amazing generosity

It’s a sobering statistic that one in three of us is likely to get cancer at some point in our lives.

That diagnosis can be devastating.

I still vividly remember the day I was told my dad had cancer.

And the day I was told it was going to kill him.

Fortunately, for so many people now, having cancer is no longer a death sentence.

And with the official opening of the new Macmillan cancer care centre at the Royal Hospital, we now have world-class treatment facilities right on our doorstep.

MORE ON THIS STORY: New NGS Macmillan Unit at Chesterfield Royal Hospital is ‘world class’

That we have such a cutting-edge unit in Chesterfield is in no small part down to you.

All those people who have given so generously and worked so tirelessly to put on fundraising events to pull together the millions of pounds needed to make it a reality.

It means that if one of us, or our families, receives that diagnosis we have some of the world’s best facilities right here in north Derbyshire, giving us all the very best chance of beating cancer.