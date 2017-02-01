Opinion divided in Chesterfield on Donald Trump

More than 1,500 people in Chesterfield have signed an online petition calling for US President Donald Trump to be banned from making a state visit to the UK.

The controversial leader has angered millions across the world after announcing a US travel ban on people from seven mainly Muslim countries.

However, commenting on our Facebook page, many residents backed Mr Trump.

The online petition – which says a state visit to the UK by Mr Trump would 'cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen' – has currently received more than 1.7million signatures. Of those, 1,569 are from Chesterfield.

On Facebook, Kevin Packwood said: "Mr Trump is welcome. He is a democratic man carrying out his voters' wishes."

Phil Wheeldon said: "Trump for Prime Minister of the UK. We should become the 51st state of the US."

Stuart Taylor said: "Trump is the best thing that has happened in the US in a very long time. I voted for him despite all the vitriol against him. I've never seen such a hatchet job on someone and so many otherwise intelligent people buy into the media frenzy against him."

A rival petition, arguing that Mr Trump's trip should go ahead, has currently attracted almost 200,000 supporters.

But Chris Eccles said: "Trump is only one step away from being the next Fuhrer."

The President's temporary ban on nationals from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen entering the US has prompted strong criticism from many UK politicians.

Prime Minister Theresa May, who met Mr Trump last week, has invited the President for a state visit – the highest honour accorded to foreign leaders – with no date yet announced for it.

Parliament will debate the online petition towards the end of February.