Online campaign to help Inkersall woman paralysed from waist down

An online campaign has been launched to help a woman who is paralysed from her waist down.

Lesley Flint, 58, of Inkersall, is desperate for an extension at her home to accommodate a bedroom and a wet room.

A JustGiving page has now been set up to raise £28,000 so her dream can become a reality.

For more information about Lesley's story and to donate to the cause, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/roger-bird