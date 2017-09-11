Officials reveal likely cause of blaze above Shalimar restaurant

Firefighters have revealed the likely cause of a blaze in a flat above an Indian restaurant in Darley Dale

Crews from Matlock and Bakewell were called to the Shalimar on Dale Road North on Saturday night.

The whole building was evacuated and firefighters used jets to extinguish the blaze, which sent a plume of smoke billowing into the air.

Nobody was injured and the restaurant was not damaged.

This morning, a Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "The most probable cause of the blaze was an electrical fault in an industrial ice-making machine."