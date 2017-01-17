Offer made for Chesterfield car park

An offer has been made for the Ashgate Road car park, Chesterfield Borough Council has revealed.

The site was put up for sale in the summer of 2015.

A borough council spokesman said this morning: "An offer has been made for the site. A period of due diligence will now take place before contracts can be signed. It is likely to be the end of the year before a sale could be completed."

Chesterfield Liberal Democrats previously handed in a 1,000-name petition addressing concerns about the proposed sale, triggering a borough council debate.

Without the facility, residents fear congestion would worsen on roads in the area while businesses are concerned they could lose trade.