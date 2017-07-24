Offender who escaped from Derbyshire's open prison is arrested

Have your say

An offender who failed to return to Derbyshire's open prison has been arrested in Northern Ireland.

Police issued an appeal earlier this month after George John McHugh absconded from HMP Sudbury on Tuesday, July 4.

He has today been arrested in Northern Ireland and will be brought back to Derbyshire to be dealt with.

In March, 49-year-old McHugh was sentenced at Chester Crown Court to two-and-a-half-year for fraud and failing to surrender.