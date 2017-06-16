HOROSCOPES: What do the stars have in store for you?

Russell Grant here with your horoscopes for the week beginning June 17.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

You’ll be rewarded for your originality. When it comes to making presentations and sales pitches, go in a new direction. People are yearning for what is fresh and different. When you break away from the pack, your reputation will soar. Spending more time on domestic pursuits will be a great way to wind down after busy days at work. Prepare healthy meals with family, invite friends over for a movie marathon, potter around in the garden or just beg out on the couch.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21)

Negotiating a changed business deal or a new domestic arrangement will give you more freedom. If you’ve always wanted to work from home, it’s time to start making your plans. Don’t be afraid of disappointing some people. If you’re going to get what you want, you must be your own advocate.

Launching a blog or recording a podcast will help you connect with people who share your interests. You could become something of a minor celebrity in the cyber sphere.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

Rubbing elbows with innovative and forward thinking people will attract exciting creative opportunities. You’ve never been a fan of conventional wisdom. Exploring the latest breakthroughs and trends makes you optimistic. If you want to launch a business from your home, go ahead and take the plunge. Your productivity will soar when you can control your environment. Surround yourself with beautiful artwork, flourishing plants and comfortable furniture.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23)

Your unorthodox leadership style is attracting a lot of support. Many people appreciate your willingness to trust them to do what is expected without a lot of micromanagement. When your methods are criticised by your superiors, your staff will come out of the woodwork to support you.

This vote of confidence will further bolster your professional reputation. Your powers of persuasion are very strong. Take this opportunity to ask for a pay rise or make a sales pitch or ask for a date.

LEO (July 24 - August 23)

Friends won’t always approve of your romantic choices. They resent it when you constantly back out of meetings or arrangements with them for the sake of your amour. It’s time to redress the balance. Devoting more attention to the people who have backed you in good times and bad is critical. Stop neglecting your nearest and dearest. When you feel like you’re pulled in different directions, turn

your attention inward. Quiet, contemplative activities will restore your inner soul.

VIRGO (August 24 - September 23)

An unexpected windfall will allow you to splash out on some of the things you think you have always wanted. Use money from an inheritance, legal settlement or royalty payment to buy something special. A handsome outfit, the latest smartphone or a new computer will give you a boost, both personally and professionally. A group project will be stimulating. You’ll enjoy brainstorming with people who encourage innovative thinking. Your sharp eye for detail will be greatly appreciated.

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

Working with someone who acts on instinct will be more productive than you thought. Normally, you’re slow to give your seal of approval to radical ideas. Suspend your disbelief and follow your partner’s lead. You won’t be sorry. Signing a deal with an overseas client ll be cause for celebration. Don’t be surprised if you’re given a promotion as thanks for your hard work. Make sure to give credit to your other half, who has been key to your success. You’re a package deal.

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

You’re feeling driven, energised and ready to take on new challenges. If you’ve been looking for love, you’ll find it with someone who challenges your beliefs and assumptions. Spirited conversations that last long into the night will make your eyes sparkle. If you’re already in a relationship, this would be a wonderful time to plan a relaxing vacation with your partner. Visiting an ancient city by the sea will make you feel like you’re falling in love all over again. Enjoy.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 21)

Don’t be so quick to discourage a romantic or business partner. You’re cautious about the future, but your other half wants to make a fresh start. Stop criticising all their ideas. Be open to trying something new. If you remain stuck in this rut, you could be heading for problems. Taking a romantic or creative gamble is strongly advised. Ask someone on a date, even if you think you will be turned

down. Enter a contest; it doesn’t matter if the competition is stiff.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 20)

Spending more quality time with family gives you a lovely sense of wellbeing. You work hard and sometimes lose sight of your personal life. When you connect with people who love you unconditionally, your perspective changes. Instead of using work as a means to feel superior, you’ll treat your duties as a means to realise your dreams. Your best friend, romantic partner or business partner will be happy to take some chores off your plate and give you a break.

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

You’ll hear from someone you haven’t seen or heard from in years. This will be a happy reunion. Take time out of your busy schedule to catch up. Talking with this old friend will make you realise how much you’ve grown since you last spoke. Have you been unemployed? You’ll be offered a position that is both financially and emotionally rewarding. If you have to take an entry level position, don’t worry. You’ll quickly rise through the ranks, thanks to your bright ideas and attitude to the work.

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

An unexpected moneymaking opportunity needs to be followed up and exploited. The chance to earn a steady income from home is worth a lengthy application process. If you feel like you’re in a rut, tap into your creative side. Writing, playing music and working on handicrafts are all wonderful ways to exercise your imagination. If you’re in a relationship, don’t be surprised when your amour

becomes more passionate. You’re so attractive when you’re artistically fulfilled.