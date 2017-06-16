‘Obstruction’ on rail track causing delays in Derbyshire

Train passengers are being warned about delays due to an obstruction on the track between Nottingham and Langley Mill.

The incident is affecting trains on the Liverpool Lime Street/Nottingham/Norwich route.

East Midlands Trains said the ambulance service is dealing with an incident between Nottingham and Chesterfield.

At present Network Rail and emergency services are on site and working together to re-open the line.

All trains on the route cannot run in either direction between Nottingham and Langley Mill. Where possible, trains will divert via Derby and will be unable to call at Ilkeston, Langley Mill or Alfreton.

The 0952 Liverpool Lime Street to Norwich will divert via Derby and will be unable to call at Alfreton.

The 0857 Norwich to Liverpool Lime Street will divert via Derby and will be unable to call at Alfreton.

At present it is expected the line will re-open in the next 1-2 hours. A normal train service is expected to resume on the affected routes at around 1400.

East Midlands Trains is currently arranging for replacement road transport to run between Chesterfield/Alfreton/Nottingham. This bus is for customers travelling to/from Alfreton only. The first bus is expected to arrive at Alfreton at 1230 and will run to Chesterfield.