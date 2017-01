We thought we'd share this nostalgic video of Chesterfield's nightlife in the 1980s.

It comes on the back of our story this morning about Paul Birch's bid to help breathe new life into the town's club scene.

The video features pictures from the Dirty Stop Out's Guide to 1980s Chesterfield Facebook group and the Neil Anderson book of the same name which can be bought here.

