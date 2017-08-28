NOSTALGIA: 40 pictures show life at the Derbyshire Times in the 1950s

We're extremely grateful to Barry Evans who's given us an album packed full of historic pictures of the Derbyshire Times.
Barry's father-in-law, William (Bill) Guy, was our works manager in the late-1950s until his untimely death before retirement in 1962. When Barry's wife sadly passed away earlier this year, his children found the photo album among her possessions. It shows pictures of the DT's former offices on Station Road as well as members of staff and machinery from the aforementioned era. Here they are...
