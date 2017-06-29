North Derbyshire sports centre closed due to ‘critical issue’ with water sytems

A sports centre in North East Derbyshire has been forced to close for two days due to a ‘critical issue’ with water systems.

Killamarsh Sports Centre, on Stanley Street, was closed yesterday (Wednesday, June 29) and is closed today.

Killamarsh Parish Council, which manages the sports centre, has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

A message posted on the Killamarsh Sports Centre Facebook page reads: “Customer Notice - Due to a critical issue with our water systems we have unfortunately had to close the sports centre for the remainder of today and tomorrow (Wednesday 28th and Thursday 29th June).

“Please call reception for opening times for the rest of the week on Friday 30th from 7:30am.

“Sorry for any inconveniences.”