Nine Speeding motorists caught in Buxton

Nine motorists have been clocked speeding in Harpur Hill, Buxton, following Community Speed Watch checks by local community members and police.

Volunteers from Harpur Hill Residents Association carried out the hour long check alongside officers from the Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team on Burlow Road.

Fifty vehicles passed by, and nine were found to be travelling above the speed limit.

The vehicle owners will now receive letters from the group, to advise them about their speed and asking them to respect local limits.

It informs them about the speed limit for that stretch of the road and about community concerns.

They are warned that they may face penalties if they are caught in the future.

PCSO Rachael Blackley of the Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “With the help of the Harpur Hill Residents Association, and local volunteers, Community Speed Watch allows us to get the message across to motorists to drive responsibly and to respect and stay within the legal speed limits.

“Thank you to all those who volunteer and continue to help us address the issue and concerns of the local community.”

Training is offered to volunteers and signs are put up in the area to advise motorists about the checks.

If anyone would like to volunteer for the Community Speed Watch in Harpur Hill, or to set up a Community Speed Watch in other parts of the Buxton area, contact the Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team by calling 101, or send them a message online through the My Local Police pages of the force website.