NEW YEAR, NEW CAREER?: Seven great job opportunities in Chesterfield

Has the start of the new year got you thinking about a new job?
Or maybe you fancy a complete career change?
Well there’s a huge range of jobs currently on offer in Chesterfield so we’ve pulled together a round-up of just seven of them to give you a taste of the current vacancies.
To find more vacancies, and for more details, click here.
Support worker - Clowne
Salary £7.20 - £8.00 per hour plus enhancements for public and bank holidays.
Closing date- Jan 17
Marketing assistant - Temple Normanton
Salary - dependent on experience.
Closing date - Jan 9.
Store manager - Hady, Chesterfield
Salary - £18,000 - £20,000 per annum + Excellent Benefits
For new store opening in February
Sales executive - Chesterfield
Salary - £7.65/hour - bonus each month
No late nights and no weekends
Teacher of English - Chesterfield (maternity cover)
Salary - £22,467 to £38,250
Closing date - Jan 19. Interviews Jan 24
Care assistant - Ashover, Chesterfield
Salary - attractive rates of pay
Closing date - Jan 10.
Quality Control Inspector/Tester - Alfreton
Salary - circa £21,000 + benefits
Closing date - Jan 9.