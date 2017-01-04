NEW YEAR, NEW CAREER?: Seven great job opportunities in Chesterfield

Has the start of the new year got you thinking about a new job?

Or maybe you fancy a complete career change?

Well there’s a huge range of jobs currently on offer in Chesterfield so we’ve pulled together a round-up of just seven of them to give you a taste of the current vacancies.

Support worker - Clowne

Salary £7.20 - £8.00 per hour plus enhancements for public and bank holidays.

Closing date- Jan 17

Marketing assistant - Temple Normanton

Salary - dependent on experience.

Closing date - Jan 9.

Store manager - Hady, Chesterfield

Salary - £18,000 - £20,000 per annum + Excellent Benefits

For new store opening in February

Sales executive - Chesterfield

Salary - £7.65/hour - bonus each month

No late nights and no weekends

Teacher of English - Chesterfield (maternity cover)

Salary - £22,467 to £38,250

Closing date - Jan 19. Interviews Jan 24

Care assistant - Ashover, Chesterfield

Salary - attractive rates of pay

Closing date - Jan 10.

Quality Control Inspector/Tester - Alfreton

Salary - circa £21,000 + benefits

Closing date - Jan 9.