NEW YEAR HONOURS 2017: List of Derbyshire recipients

The achievements of a wide range of extraordinary Derbyshire residents have been recognised in the 2017 New Year Honours list.

OBE: Julie Beverley Bullous, lately Executive Headteacher, Federation of Mary Howard and St. Andrew's Primary School, Tamworth, Staffordshire - for services to education.

OBE: Shona Sands Powell, from Ilkeston, Director of Nottingham Lakeside Arts - for services to the arts and education.

MBE: Keith Andrew Bott, from Chesterfield, Partner at Titanic Brewery and Chairman of SIBA - for services to the brewing industry and the economy in Staffordshire.

MBE: Joseph Cahill, from Ilkeston, Constable with West Midlands Police and Chair of Governors, Broadway Academy, Birmingham - for services to education and to the community.

MBE: City of Derby swimmer Adam Peaty, from Uttoxeter, for services to swimming.

MBE: Hollie Webb, from Belper - for services to hockey.

MBE: Elizabeth Anne Gaunt, from Chesterfield, Executive Officer, DWP Operations, Department for Work and Pensions - for services to Unemployed Armed Forces Leavers and charity in Derbyshire.

MBE: Melanie Dawn Ulyatt, from Chesterfield, Managing Director, One to One Support Services and Chair, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire Federation of Small Businesses - for services to entrepreneurship and business.

Queen’s Police Medal: Chief Superintendent Jagdev Singh Atwal, of Derbyshire Constabulary.