A new visitor centre has officially opened today in the heart of the Peak District National Park.

BBC Countryfile’s John Craven was the special guest to celebrate the opening of the flagship centre on Buxton Road, Castleton.

John Craven and Lord Lieutenant William Tucker opened the new Visitor Centre at Castleton

HM Lord Lieutenant for Derbyshire, Willie Tucker, cut the ribbon at the ceremony this lunchtime.

The centre includes a new shop and a cafe.