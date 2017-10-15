New Stagecoach service and additional journeys announced for Chesterfield

Leading bus operator Stagecoach has announced changes across Chesterfield including new direct links to the rail station and college.

From Sunday, October 29, buses on the 54 Chesterfield to Clay Cross service will operate a one-way loop around Chesterfield Town Centre - serving Church Way, Durrant Road, Brewery Street and Chesterfield Railway Station.

This will offer convenient connections to and from the national rail network as well as new direct links to and from Chesterfield College.

A revised timetable for service 54 will be introduced on all days of the week with additional journeys provided during the early mornings and early evenings, Monday to Friday.

Service 54 will no longer serve Hady Hill Bottom or Spital Lane although alternative buses are available on services 56, 80 and 80A for Spital Lane, or 56, 80, 80A, 82, 82A and 83 for Hady Hill Bottom.

A new 56A early morning service from Chesterfield to Holmewood is being introduced to replace TM Travel service 119 at 05:40 hours on Mondays to Fridays.

Operating from Chesterfield Coach Station, it will follow the 56 route - although not via Spital - as far as Park Road at Holmewood, then operating via the Park Road Holmewood Distribution Centre before terminating at Holmewood Industrial Estate.

Buses on service 39 Holme Hall to Grangewood will operate up to every 12 minutes on Saturdays with no change to the timetable on other days.

There will be some minor timetable changes to some Saturday morning journeys on services 55/56 Chesterfield to Alfreton to better reflect traffic conditions at these times as well as minor timetable changes to improve punctuality.

These will be particularly at peak times on services 82/82A/83 Chesterfield to Bolsover.

The 17:40 journey on service 82 and 17:53 on the 83 Monday to Saturday journeys from Chesterfield to Hillstown will be combined into one journey at 17:45 which will follow the 82 route.

There will be no changes to the timetable for the 90/90A Yew Tree to Staveley, although on New Beetwell Street in Chesterfield Town Centre, buses towards Staveley and Duckmanton will now depart from Stand B1 rather than B2.

Matt Davies, managing director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “We’re really pleased to introduce these changes for Chesterfield. We have had many requests to serve the rail station which is a popular destination.

“We hope the new rail connections and links with the college combined with additional journeys during peak travel times will help make getting to college and work – and home again – easier and more convenient.”

For more information visit www.stagecoachbus.com or follow @stagecoachyrks on Twitter.