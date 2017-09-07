New sergeant takes up role with Chesterfield police

A new Sergeant has taken over the Safer Neighbourhood policing teams in which cover Chesterfield Town Centre, Hasland, Boythorpe, Grangewood, Walton, Brampton and Ashgate.

Sgt. Darran Clarke, who has been a police officer for more than 16 years, started in the role in August.

Darran began his career at Bolsover and has worked on the response teams in Chesterfield, Clay Cross, Dronfield, Killamarsh and the Amber Valley. He has also worked on a specialist autocrime team.

He takes over from Dave Nicholls who has been promoted to Inspector for the Chesterfield Local Policing Unit.

Sgt. Clarke said: “I really enjoy working in uniformed roles, as not only do I never have to decide what to wear every day, but I enjoy engaging with the public and being out on the streets providing reassurance to the community.

“I’m a keen runner and cyclist, and I hope to get out on patrols on the police bike as often as I can.

“My aim is to continue to make Chesterfield a safe and pleasant place to visit, work and live by engaging with partner agencies to tackle violent crime, theft, drug abuse and anti-social behaviour.”

To contact your local Safer Neighbourhood policing team call 101, or send them a message through the My Local Police pages of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also follow the teams on Twitter: @ChesterfieldSNT.