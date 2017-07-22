New Premier Inn to open in Chesterfield town centre in 2018

Have your say

A new Premier Inn will open in Chesterfield town centre in 2018 - a year later than originally planned.

The hotel will occupy the first and second floors of the former Co-op building on Elder Way in a £10.5million scheme by Central England Co-operative and Jomast Developments.

A Premier Inn spokesman said: "We are committed to the project and we're working through the final details with the developer.

"Construction is due to start over the coming months, with completion in 2018."

Nicholas Johnston, acquisitions manager for Premier Inn, previously told the Derbyshire Times the 89-room hotel would open in 2017.

He added: "Chesterfield is an excellent location and, as well as attracting new visitors to the area, the new hotel will deliver fresh investment and create 60 new jobs for the local area."

As previously reported, the development is part of the first phase of the Northern Gateway masterplan.

It will be the third Premier Inn in the Chesterfield area – the company already has hotels off Rother Way and in Eastmoor.

Premier Inn is Britain's biggest hotel chain.

The prominent Co-op building has remained empty since the department store closed in 2013.