NEW: Police issue update on Whitwell supermarket robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men robbed a supermarket in Whitwell and escaped with cash this morning.

The men, believed to be holding pellet guns, went into the Co-op on Spring Street at about 7.10am and demanded cash from the till.

The men threatened staff before fleeing with a small amount of cash.

A spokesman for Derbyshire police said: “Did you see two men acting suspiciously in Whitwell this morning? Did you see them leave the shop?

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call us on 101, quoting incident 126 of January 25.

“You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

