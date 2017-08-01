New plans to tackle anti-social behaviour in Chesterfield town centre

Council chiefs have announced a number of proposed measures to combat anti-social behaviour in Chesterfield town centre.

A consultation, run by Chesterfield Borough Council, will give residents and business owners the chance to have a say on new Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) which could be introduced in areas of the town centre.

Currently, anyone found drinking alcohol in Chesterfield town centre can be required to hand this over to an authorised officer or police officer. The new PSPOs would require anyone drinking to hand over alcohol opened or unopened.

The new rules would also:

► ban positioning or occupying any tent or other temporary structure without the landowner's permission

► ban any activity or behaviour causing nuisance, alarm, harassment or distress to any other person

► ban loitering around cash machines, shopping centre entrances, shop entrances or car park ticket and payment machines for the purposes of begging

► ban urinating or defecating other than in a facility specifically designed for such use - ie public toilets

► ban leaving unattended any personal effects or belongings or any other material or paraphernalia

Councillor Chris Ludlow, the council's cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: "We are aware that anti-social behaviour is a problem in the town centre which is why we are working with the police and partners to introduce measures to curb anti-social behaviour and make it a safer place for people to work and visit.

"The council recently co-hosted a summit with the Police and Crime Commissioner, Hardyal Dhindsa, to look at anti-social behaviour issues in the town centre. Partners agreed to focus on enforcement, treatment and support, and welfare policies.

"I would encourage people to take part in the consultation and let us have their views."

The consultation is available at www.chesterfield.gov.uk/pspo until Monday, September 25.