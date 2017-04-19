NEW PICTURES: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after pensioner dies in Grassmoor

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a pensioner following a crash in Grassmoor last night.

Police were called to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a car on North Wingfield Road outside the Boot and Shoe Inn pub at about 9pm on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Derbyshire police said: “An altercation between two men took place and a 74-year-old man was taken to hospital where he later died.

“A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

“Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.”

The pensioner was driving the car. He has not yet been named.

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.