New parking charges come into effect at railway station from today

New parking charges have come into force at Dronfield Railway Station.

From today people will be asked to pay a daily charge of £2.

Visitors did not have to pay for parking at the station previously.

A Northern Rail notice at the station reads: “The introduction of charges at Dronfield station should reduce the use of car parks by non rail users and increase availability of spaces for Northern customers.

“The money generated by these car parking charges will enable us to further invest in modern facilities for our customers.”

The notice adds that the charges apply every day and at all times.

People can only pay for the parking by card or by mobile phone.

Failure to pay for parking could result in a £50 penalty.