New late-night venue ‘coming soon’ to Chesterfield

Licensing chiefs have approved a new nightspot on Beetwell Street in Chesterfield.

Holmewood-based company Security and Facilities Management Services Ltd has been given a premises licence to open and operate The Avenue in the building which used to occupy the Rileys snooker and pool club.

Documents submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council state: “This premises is to be a late-night destination venue providing a wide range of entertainment facilities for its customers.

“There will be a variety of attractions including comedy nights, dance nights and live music acts.

“The operators are responsible people with experience in the industry.

“The premises will cater for both the daytime and night-time economies, opening as a bar during the day and evening and then a late-night venue into the early hours.

“Although the application is for a 4am close on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, it is not anticipated that this will be used to its full extent every weekend.

“The operators wish to provide an alternative venue to the only other late-night venue in the town with a completely different style of operation being more entertainment focused.”

It is not yet known when The Avenue will open – but it is expected to be soon. Commenting on the Derbyshire Times’ Facebook page, Angela Collins said: “This is going to be a brilliant venue.”

The town’s Rileys shut after the company went into administration in 2014 after more than 120 years.