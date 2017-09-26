New Italian restaurant planned for Chesterfield town centre

A new Italian restaurant is set to open in Chesterfield town centre.

Ugo Marrone has applied for a premises licence to open the eatery, called Ciuri Ciuri, at the Stephenson Place building which used to occupy the Save the Children charity shop.

The application states: "The premises will operate as an Italian restaurant which may occasionally hold private functions where the occasional playing of live music, recorded music or films may take place.

"Opening hours are proposed to be 7am to 12.30am Monday to Sunday so as to facilitate the provision of breakfasts, coffees, teas and patisseries prior to the commencement of the sale of alcohol and licensable activities with brunch and/or lunch."

Earlier this year, Chesterfield Borough Council approved planning permission for the building to be transformed into a coffee shop.

However, it appears this plan has now been shelved.